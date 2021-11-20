Watch
Bennett-McQuaid high school football game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak at McQuaid

Posted at 4:01 PM, Nov 20, 2021
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Class AA Far West Regional football game between Bennett High School in Buffalo and McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester that was scheduled for Saturday night in Williamsville has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within McQuaid's team.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and members of the Buffalo Board of Education, McQuaid attempted to force the game to be played with a court order.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association instead postponed the game until a full court hearing can be held in the next few days.

In May, Bennett had to forfeit a game against Lancaster because of a positive COVID-19 case on the team.

