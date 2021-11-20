Bennett-McQuaid high school football game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak at McQuaid

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Class AA Far West Regional football game between Bennett High School in Buffalo and McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester that was scheduled for Saturday night in Williamsville has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within McQuaid's team.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and members of the Buffalo Board of Education, McQuaid attempted to force the game to be played with a court order.

McQuaid tried to force the game to be played by judicial order, in contravention of health departments standards, but to the credit of @NYSPHSAA they postponed the game until a full court hearing can be held in the next few days. I would have postponed it if necessary. 2/2 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 20, 2021

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association instead postponed the game until a full court hearing can be held in the next few days.

In May, Bennett had to forfeit a game against Lancaster because of a positive COVID-19 case on the team.