Area athletes celebrate achievements during the spring season, announce college athletic plans

Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:40:30-04

The spring season is underway for WNY high schools and several student-athletes across the area are taking part in the spring signing period where they make their commitments to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Below is a list of student athletes who've signed letters of intent this spring season.

Canisius
Nick Ciriello: football, Geneva College
Gavin D'Amico: baseball, Palm Beach Atlantic University
Cody Franklin: soccer, Gannon University
Jack Garbatowicz: football, University of Rochester
Rory McGovern: football, St. John Fisher College
Jimmy Roberts: volleyball, St. John Fisher College
Lamar Thomas: football, John Carroll University
Braydon Vandenberg: wrestling, University at Buffalo

*photo courtesy: Canisius athletics

Nardin
Meredith Donahue: soccer, St. Lawrence University
Catarina Hull: soccer, Gannon University

*photo courtesy: Nardin Athletics

Sacred Heart:
Anna Bartlo: swimming, Canisius College
Cidnee Frymire: soccer, Mass College of Liberal Arts
Brianna Gfroerer: rowing, Robert Morris
Morgan Giancaterino: basketball, D’Youville
Ava Keicher: softball, Willison State Jr. College
Lainie Smith: cross country, D’Youville

*photo courtesy: Sacred Heart Athletics

