Area athletes celebrate achievements during the spring season, announce college athletic plans

The spring season is underway for WNY high schools and several student-athletes across the area are taking part in the spring signing period where they make their commitments to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Below is a list of student athletes who've signed letters of intent this spring season.

Canisius

Nick Ciriello: football, Geneva College

Gavin D'Amico: baseball, Palm Beach Atlantic University

Cody Franklin: soccer, Gannon University

Jack Garbatowicz: football, University of Rochester

Rory McGovern: football, St. John Fisher College

Jimmy Roberts: volleyball, St. John Fisher College

Lamar Thomas: football, John Carroll University

Braydon Vandenberg: wrestling, University at Buffalo

*photo courtesy: Canisius athletics

Nardin

Meredith Donahue: soccer, St. Lawrence University

Catarina Hull: soccer, Gannon University

*photo courtesy: Nardin Athletics

Sacred Heart:

Anna Bartlo: swimming, Canisius College

Cidnee Frymire: soccer, Mass College of Liberal Arts

Brianna Gfroerer: rowing, Robert Morris

Morgan Giancaterino: basketball, D’Youville

Ava Keicher: softball, Willison State Jr. College

Lainie Smith: cross country, D’Youville

*photo courtesy: Sacred Heart Athletics