Watch
SportsHigh School

Actions

Amherst, Niagara-Wheatfield among Section VI boys' basketball champs

Screen Shot 2022-03-05 at 11.16.51 PM.png
Adam Unger
The Niagara-Wheatfield boys' basketball team huddles during their Class A1 title victory over Williamsville East on March 5, 2022.
Screen Shot 2022-03-05 at 11.16.51 PM.png
Posted at 11:25 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 23:25:08-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 2021-22 Section VI boys' basketball season came to a close on Saturday. Only one school from each class will continue to play after the slate of sectional games at Buffalo State College.

Amherst held off Health Sciences 50-45 for the Class A2 championship. A late Falcons run brought the game within one possession with a minute to go, but the Tigers survived the comeback bid.

Another Falcon comeback proved to be successful in Class A1, though. Niagara-Wheatfield overcame a halftime deficit to beat Williamsville East 59-56.

The rest of the boys' Section VI title game scores are listed below:

Class AA: Jamestown: 59, Niagara Falls: 34
Class B1: Olean: 60, Lackawanna: 55
Class B2: All.-Limestone: 66, Tapestry: 44
Class C: Salamanca: 70, Holland: 51
Class D: Westfield: 49, Sherman: 30

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine