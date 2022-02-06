2022 Centercourt Classic Scores and Highlights

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend's Centercourt Classic was the fourth installment of the showcase. Some of the area's best basketball teams descended upon Hamburg High School for a total of seven games. The entire weekend was dedicated to the late Buffalo News sports reporter, Miggy Rodriguez.

Williamsville East's Max Schneider put up 35 points on Saturday afternoon. But it wasn't enough to overcome Olean. The Huskies doused the Flames 83-75. The next game saw the Amherst Tigers hold off St. Joe's. The Marauders fell short 57-38.

The night cap on Saturday saw a Section V opponent meet Health Science s Charter School. Rochester's East High School didn't disappoint. The Eagles started out strong and never looked back. They took a 68-55 victory along their trip back down the thruway. The rest of the scores are listed below:

Canisius: 68, Jamestown: 54

Niagara Falls: 94, Nichols: 70

Niagara Wheatfield: 59, Iroquois: 54

Hamburg: 72, Cardinal O'Hara: 57