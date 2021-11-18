2021 Connolly Cup Finalists announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a year away for last school year's shortened spring season, the Connolly Cup is back for 2021! It's an annual award given to the best football player in Western New York (whether they play in Section VI or Monsignor Martin).

Top performers were named during each week of the 2021 regular season. Now that both leagues' championships have come to a close, the ten finalists have been announced:

Carson Alberti - Depew RB/DB

Dominic Allen - Bennett RB/DB

Tyler Baker - Canisius QB

Jaylen Butera- Jamestown RB/DB

Devin Collins - Hamburg RB/DB

Micah Harry - Lancaster RB/WR

Xander Hind - Randolph RB/LB

Trey Kleitz - Iroquois QB

Christian Lewis- St. Mary's RB/DL

Xander Payne - Medina QB