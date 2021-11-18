Watch
2021 Connolly Cup Finalists announced

Adam Unger
Lancaster running back Micah Harry heads to the sidelines after scoring a touchdown in the Section VI title game at Highmark Stadium. Harry is one of ten Connolly Cup finalists for the 2021 football season.
Posted at 9:45 PM, Nov 17, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a year away for last school year's shortened spring season, the Connolly Cup is back for 2021! It's an annual award given to the best football player in Western New York (whether they play in Section VI or Monsignor Martin).

Top performers were named during each week of the 2021 regular season. Now that both leagues' championships have come to a close, the ten finalists have been announced:

Carson Alberti - Depew RB/DB
Dominic Allen - Bennett RB/DB
Tyler Baker - Canisius QB
Jaylen Butera- Jamestown RB/DB
Devin Collins - Hamburg RB/DB
Micah Harry - Lancaster RB/WR
Xander Hind - Randolph RB/LB
Trey Kleitz - Iroquois QB
Christian Lewis- St. Mary's RB/DL
Xander Payne - Medina QB

