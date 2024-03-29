Here comes the Herd: Buffalo Bisons Opening Day is here

BUFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday is opening day for the Buffalo Bisons as they host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to start a three-game homestand at Sahlen Field.

Bisons' manager Casey Candaele hopes his team will start the season as strong as it ended. He believes they have filled a strong roster.

"We have some good young players. Potentially, I think we have some ability to score some runs," said Candaele.

Thursday, Candaele announced Ricky Tiedemann would start on the mound for the Bison's season opener.

"Being out here for opening day, let alone being able to pitch on opening day, is something special for me," said Tiedemann.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.