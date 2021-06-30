Here are the swimmers and divers competing for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Here is a look at who will be representing Team USA in the water on the Olympic swimming and diving teams at the Tokyo Games later this summer.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Haley Anderson: Open water swim
This will be Haley's third Olympic appearance. She won a silver medal in 2012 in open water swim, placed fifth in 2016 at the Rio Games, and returns for a third time on the world stage.
Phoebe Bacon: 200 backstroke
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Phoebe's first Olympic appearance.
Erika Brown: 100 freestyle and 4x100 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Erika's first Olympic appearance.
Claire Curzan: 100 butterfly
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Claire's first Olympic appearance.
Catie Deloof: Prelim 4x100 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Catie's first Olympic appearance.
Kate Douglass: 200 individual medley
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Kate's first Olympic appearance.
Hali Flickinger: 200 butterfly and 400 individual medley
This is Hali's second Olympic appearance.
Brooke Forde: Prelim 4x200 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Brooke's first Olympic appearance.
Katie Grimes: 800 freestyle
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Katie's first Olympic appearance, and at age 15, her first trip out of the country.
Natalie Hinds: 4x100 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Natalie's first Olympic appearance.
Torri Huske: 100 butterfly
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Torri's first Olympic appearance. She missed her high school graduation to attend the Olympic trials in June.
Lydia Jacoby: 100 breaststroke
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Lydia's first Olympic appearance. She is the first U.S. Olympic swimmer from the state of Alaska.
Lilly King: 100 and 200 breaststroke
Lilly has two gold medals from the Rio Games and returns to Tokyo to defend her breaststroke title.
Annie Lazor: 200 breaststroke
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Annie's first Olympic appearance.
Katie Ledecky: 200, 400, 800, and 1,500 freestyle
Katie has five gold medals and one silver from the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio Games.
Paige Madden: 400 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Paige's first Olympic appearance.
Simone Manuel: 50 freestyle
Simone won silver in the 50-meter freestyle competition at the 2016 Rio Games, and gold in the 100.
Katie McLaughlin: 4x200 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Katie's first Olympic appearance.
Allison Schmitt: 200 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay
Tokyo will be Allison's fourth Olympic appearance and she already has eight medals in freestyle events.
Bella Sims: Prelim 4x200 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Bella's first Olympic appearance.
Regan Smith: 100 backstroke and 200 butterfly
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Regan's first Olympic appearance.
Olivia Smoliga: 4x100 freestyle relay
This is Olivia's second Olympic appearance, she was part of the gold medal-winning medley relay at the 2016 Rio Games.
Erica Sullivan: 1,500 freestyle
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Erica's first Olympic appearance.
Ashley Twichell: Open water swim
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Ashley's first Olympic appearance after trying to make the team for more than a decade. She has already announced she plans to retire from competitive swimming after the games this year.
Alex Walsh: 200 individual medley
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Alex's first Olympic appearance.
Abbey Weitzeil: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay
This is Abbey's second Olympic appearance.
Emma Weyant: 400 individual medley
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Emma's first Olympic appearance.
Rhyan White: 100 and 200 backstroke
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Rhyan's first Olympic appearance.
MEN'S SWIMMING
Michael Andrew: 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 200 individual medley
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Michael's first Olympic appearance.
Hunter Armstrong: 100 backstroke
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Hunter's first Olympic appearance.
Zach Apple: 100 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay, and 4x200 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Zach's first Olympic appearance.
Bowe Becker: Prelim 4x100 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Bowe's first Olympic appearance.
Gunnar Bentz: 200 butterfly
This is Gunnar's second Olympic appearance, he swam in the 4x200 freestyle relay prelims at the 2016 Rio Games, winning a gold medal when his teammates beat Britain in the finals.
Michael Brinegar: 800 and 1,500 freestyles
The 2021 Tokyo Games are Michael's first Olympic games. His mother, Jennifer Hooker Brinegar, competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games and finished 6th in the 200 freestyle.
Patrick Callan: Prelim 4x200 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Patrick's first Olympic appearance.
Brooks Curry: 4x100 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Brooks's first Olympic appearance.
Caeleb Dressel: 50 and 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 4x100 freestyle relay
This is also a second Olympic appearance for Caeleb, who was on the gold medal-winning 4x100 freestyle relay team at the 2016 Rio Games. He also holds a handful of American and world records. He is favored to win six medals in Tokyo.
Nic Fink: 200 breaststroke
Nic has been trying to make the Olympics for almost a decade and will be going for the first time to the Tokyo Games.
Bobby Finke: 800 and 1,500 freestyle
The 2021 Tokyo Games are Bobby's first Olympic games. Despite joking between Bobby and Nic, the two are not related - and their last names are spelled differently.
Chase Kalisz: 200 and 400 individual medley
Chase is coming to Tokyo seeking a gold medal to go with his silver from Rio.
Drew Kibler: 4x200 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Drew's first Olympic appearance.
Townley Haas: 200 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay
Townley was also on the 2016 gold medal-winning 4x200 freestyle relay team and returns to the Olympics in both the individual and relay freestyle events.
Zach Harting: 200 butterfly
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Zach's first Olympic appearance.
Jay Litherland: 400 individual medley
Toyko will be Jay's second Olympic appearance.
Bryce Mefford: 200 backstroke
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Bryce's first Olympic appearance.
Jake Mitchell: 400 freestyle
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Jake's first Olympic appearance.
Ryan Murphy: 100 and 200 backstroke
Ryan won four gold medals at the Rio games and is going to Tokyo to defend his titles in the 100 and 200 meter backstroke races.
Blake Pieroni: 4x100 freestyle relay
Blake swam on the prelims 4x100 freestyle relay team in Rio, earning a gold medal, and heads to Tokyo to defend the U.S.'s title.
Andrew Seliskar: 4x200 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games are Andrew's first Olympic games after barely missing the cut for the 2016 team.
Tom Shields: 100 butterfly
This is Tom's second trip to the Olympics.
Kieran Smith: 200 and 400 freestyle, 4x200 freestyle relay
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Kieran's first Olympic appearance.
Jordan Wilimovsky: Open water swim
Tokyo will be Jordan's second Olympic appearance in open water (marathon) swimming.
Andrew Wilson: 100 and 200 breaststroke
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Andrew's first Olympic appearance.
WOMEN'S DIVING
Alison Gibson
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Alison's first Olympic appearance.
Hailey Hernandez
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Hailey's first Olympic appearance.
Krysta Palmer
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Krysta's first Olympic appearance.
Jessica Parratto
The Tokyo Games will be Jessica's second Olympic appearance.
Delaney Schnell
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Delaney's first Olympic appearance.
Katrina Young
The Tokyo Games will be Katrina's second Olympic appearance.
MEN'S DIVING
Andrew Capobianco
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Andrew's first Olympic appearance.
Tyler Downs
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Tyler's first Olympic appearance, he is the youngest diver on Team USA and will turn 18 just before Opening Ceremonies.
Michael Hixon
Michael won silver at the 2016 Rio Games in synchronized 3-meter springboard and will compete in the same event in Tokyo.
Brandon Loschiavo
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Brandon's first Olympic appearance.
Jordan Windle
The 2021 Tokyo Games will be Jordan's first Olympic appearance.