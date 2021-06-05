Watch
Hamburg's own Quentin Musty selected first overall in OHL Draft by Sudbury Wolves

Sudbury Wolves
Hamburg's own Quentin Musty
Quentin Musty
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 05, 2021
SUDBURY, Ontario (WKBW) — A Western New York kid received the prestigious honor of being selected with the first overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Forward Quentin Musty, who is from Hamburg, was taken with the first overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Sudbury Wolves on Friday.

Musty, 15, spent last season with the North Jersey Avalanche 16U AAA, scoring four goals and adding three assists in four games.

Prior to that, Musty was a member of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.

