Hamburg's own Quentin Musty selected first overall in OHL Draft by Sudbury Wolves

SUDBURY, Ontario (WKBW) — A Western New York kid received the prestigious honor of being selected with the first overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Forward Quentin Musty, who is from Hamburg, was taken with the first overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Sudbury Wolves on Friday.

“Putting on the crest was… being a part of a family.”



Here’s what @OHLHockey first-overall pick Quentin Musty (@Sudbury_Wolves) had to say about his time in the #JrSabres organization.#HomegrownTalent pic.twitter.com/yr5Jra44R9 — Buffalo Jr. Sabres (@BuffaloJrSabres) June 4, 2021

Musty, 15, spent last season with the North Jersey Avalanche 16U AAA, scoring four goals and adding three assists in four games.

Prior to that, Musty was a member of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.