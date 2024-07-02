Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame finds new home at Dave & Adams Card World

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame has found a new home at Dave & Adams Card World on Sheridan Drive.

Briana Aldridge/ WKBW

"We used to be right across from the Buffalo Sabres Store," said Site Chairman John Boutet. "About six years ago the Sabres wanted to expand their location, so we had to dismantle our exhibit there."

Boutet single-handedly dusted off all the memorabilia because he believes Western New York should be able to celebrate its athletes.

"Everybody thinks of Buffalo as hockey and football, but we have an extensive history," said Boutet.

From golf to the gridiron there are endless amounts of talent that have come from Buffalo.

Boutet says Western New York has even taken people not native to the region and turned them into lifelong residents.

Briana Aldridge/ WKBW Larry Playfair jersey

"Like Larry Playfair, Danny Gare, Jim Kelly, all came from other parts of the country. They came to Buffalo, and they stayed here," said Boutet.

The full wall of the most elite athletes is open for its soft launch, and the grand opening is still in the works for August.

"We're kind of waiting for the perfect opportunity before the Buffalo Bills season to celebrate our grand opening," said Boutet.

In the meantime, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame invites everyone to join its induction dinner on Nov. 12 at the Buffalo Convention Center.

Attendees will see names like Rob Gronkowski, Brooks Orpik, and Vic Carucci be inducted.