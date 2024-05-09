'Gives me complete relief': Project Play WNY provides free softball, baseball and T-ball leagues in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Project Play WNY is at the forefront of bringing together four baseball/softball leagues for children ages 4-13.

"We just want to make sure they have an outlet to come to and also make memories, have fun, and make friendships that last forever," said West Side Secretary Racquel Sheperd.

Buffalo Police Athletic League, Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Programming, River Rock Baseball, and West Side Baseball collaborated with Project Play to keep inner-city sports ongoing.

"We grew up in the league. I grew up in the league. My older daughter grew up in the league," said softball mom Cynthia Dietrich.

The league, clinics, and gear are all free.

"It gives me complete relief that my son gets to play baseball for free because you do have to buy their uniforms, belts, cleats, bats, gloves. All that becomes costly" said baseball mom, Marilyn Rodriguez.

The players at the clinics have a chance to work on their skills twice a week and are of all levels.

"I'm getting better at my catching and when they throw it high up in the air. I'm also getting better at going toward the ball," said 5th grader, Kalilah Johnson.

Organizers encourage parents interested in registering their children to visit the Project Play website.

Opening day is set for May 18th.