BEIJING (WKBW) — A Western New Yorker will represent the United States Women's Hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Getzville's Hayley Scamurra was named to the final 2022 USA Women's Hockey Olympic team, Saturday night.

Scamurra played college hockey at Northeastern University and played for the Buffalo Beauts from 2016 to 2019.

Scamurra has played internationally with Team USA since 2019.