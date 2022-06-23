Watch Now
Fredonia native Jenn Suhr announces retirement

Jenn Suhr clears the bar during the women's pole vault final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Sunday, July 10, 2016, in Eugene Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jun 23, 2022
Fredonia native and two-time Olympic medalist Jenn Suhr is calling it a career.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old who represented The United States in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games officially retired from pole vaulting.

In 2008, Suhr won the silver medal in Beijing. Four years later, she won gold in London. Along with her two Olympic medals, Suhr set 12 American records.

In a post on Twitter, Suhr said "I feel very lucky to be ending my career with the support and guidance from the same people I had around me when it began."

