Fredonia native Jenn Suhr announces retirement

Fredonia native and two-time Olympic medalist Jenn Suhr is calling it a career.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old who represented The United States in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games officially retired from pole vaulting.

In 2008, Suhr won the silver medal in Beijing. Four years later, she won gold in London. Along with her two Olympic medals, Suhr set 12 American records.

It. Is. Official.



I say goodbye, not with a heavy heart, but with an enthusiasm that fills my heart and soul.



This small town girl is ready for some small town living.

In a post on Twitter, Suhr said "I feel very lucky to be ending my career with the support and guidance from the same people I had around me when it began."