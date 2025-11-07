Fox Sports lets go of former quarterback Mark Sanchez after stabbing incident

Fox Sports let go of former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez following an alleged attack on a truck driver in October, the network said Friday.

"We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time," Fox Sports said in a statement to multiple outlets.

Sanchez was hospitalized after being stabbed in Indianapolis on October 4. The trucker claims he stabbed Sanchez in self-defense after Sanchez assaulted him. Prosecutors say the altercation stemmed from a disagreement over parking.

The truck driver has not been charged. He is suing Sanchez and Fox Sports for damages.

Sanchez is set to go to trial on December 11 over the incident. He is charged with felony battery involving serious bodily injury, and three misdemeanors.

He has been off the air since the incident.

"It’s been a long month for Mark as he continues to recover from serious injuries while also grieving the loss of a close friend. While the recent news — and its timing — is understandably disappointing, our priority remains his continued healing and recovery,” Sanchez's brother, Nick Sanchez Jr., said in a statement. "Mark deeply values his time at FOX and the exceptional colleagues he’s had the privilege to work with. Those relationships are meaningful and will endure.”

Fox Sports said it has hired former quarterback Drew Brees to replace Sanchez. He will start work alongside play-by-play commentator Adam Amin and sideline reporter Kristina Pink on November 16.