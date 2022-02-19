Fourth quarter surge propels Bandits past FireWolves 13-8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After taking a 6-1 lead into halftime, the Bandits saw their advantage vanish with seven unanswered goals from Albany. In the fourth quarter, Buffalo added a seven goal run of their own to win 13-8.

The saying goes that "lacrosse is a game of runs." Friday night's Bandits game against the Albany FireWolves proved that. Tehoka Nanticoke and Chris Cloutier scored a hat trick apiece in the win, while Matt Vinc made 54 saves.

The Bandits remain undefeated at home on the season and lead the Eastern Conference with a 7-1 record. Buffalo hits the road next Saturday to take on the Rochester Knighthawks.