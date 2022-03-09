Watch
Former Williamsville South and UB QB Joe Licata to become Will South's next head football coach

Jay LaPrete/AP
Buffalo quarterback Joe Licata drops back to pass against Bowling Green during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 23, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 09, 2022
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Williamsville South and University at Buffalo quarterback Joe Licata is set to become Williamsville South's next head football coach.

Licata made the announcement via his Twitter account Wednesday, saying in part "the opportunity to empower the next generation of football players and young people at Williamsville South is one I have dreamt about since I was a kid."

Licata was a three-year starter at Williamsville South and a three-and-a-half-year starter at the University at Buffalo.

After college, he was invited to Buffalo Bills Rookie Camp and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played in three NFL preseason games.

After his playing career, he served in coaching roles at Bishop Timon - St. Judge High School and the University at Buffalo.

