BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Bulls basketball player Isaiah Adams will serve six months in federal prison for his involvement in a bribery and point-shaving scheme.

The former University at Buffalo forward pleaded guilty in February to one count of bribery in sporting contests.

United States District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro sentenced him to six months in prison, 15 months of supervised release and forfeiture of $17,500.

UB Athletics

According to an FBI indictment, during the 2023-24 season, three players agreed to take part in a bribery and point-shaving scheme: Shawn Fulcher, Isaiah Adams and an unnamed individual.

The three agreed to underperform and help ensure that Buffalo failed to cover the first-half points spread in three separate games that season: February 24 against Western Michigan, February 27 against Kent State and March 5 against Ohio.

Bets against Buffalo to cover the first-half points spreads of the Western Michigan and Ohio games were won, earning thousands of dollars in winnings for the conspirators from several sportsbooks, according to investigators.

UB Athletics

According to investigators, bets against Buffalo to cover the first-half spread of the Kent State game did not win, missing by one-half of a point. The indictment states, “With the score tied at 27 with 4:40 left to go in the first half of this game, Kent State scored the last points of the half, and Buffalo did not score again.” Also saying that Fulcher, Adams and the unnamed players scored 1 point over the last 13 minutes of the half, “missing several shots, including layups and dunks and committing several turnovers.”

Fulcher also pleaded guilty to one count of bribery in sporting contests this summer. His sentencing is scheduled for January 20, where he faces up to five years in prison.

UB Athletics FULCHER

Both Fulcher and Adams transferred away from Buffalo following the 2023-24 season.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the bribery and point-shaving scheme involved more than 39 players on over 17 different NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams, who fixed and attempted to fix more than 29 NCAA games.

The scheme resulted in more than $3 million in fraudulent wagers placed on these games, and more than $1.1 million in financial losses to sportsbooks throughout the country.