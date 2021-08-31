Watch
Former UB Football players Jaret Patterson, Tyree Jackson make NFL rosters

Nick Wass/AP
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (35) runs with the ball during the second half of a preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 5:01 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 17:01:37-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former University at Buffalo football players Jaret Patterson and Tyree Jackson have been selected to NFL rosters.

Patterson, a running back who after a record-breaking junior season made the decision to forego his senior year and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, has been selected to the Washington Football Team's 53-man roster. Patterson went undrafted and signed with Washington in May.

He is a native of Glendale, Maryland which is just outside of Landover, Maryland, home of the Washington Football Team.

Jackson, a quarterback at UB who has made the move to the tight end position in the NFL, has been selected to the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster. Throughout his three-year career with UB, Jackson passed for 6,999 yards and threw for 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for nearly 800 yards and another 16 scores.

He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and signed with the Buffalo Bills shortly after but did not make the final roster. Jackson played in the XFL in 2020 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. He signed with the Eagles in January.

