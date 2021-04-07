Former NFL, FSU player Travis Rudolph charged with murder in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former National Football League and Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph was arrested by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning for first-degree murder.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office says shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a double shooting that stemmed from an altercation.

After arriving, deputies learned that a man had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Another man was found dead in the nearby city of West Palm Beach.

PBSO says two others fired at and not injured.

A total of four individuals were “shot at or by” Rudolph, according to the report.

PBSO said further investigation led them to arrest 26-year-old Travis Rudolph.

Rudolph is charged with four counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

He is currently being held without bond in the PBC Jail.

He was a member of the Florida State football team from 2014 to 2016 and played with the New York Giants from 2017 to 2018.

Darren Cameron, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Senior Director of Public & Player Relations, said Rudolph signed with the Canadian Football League team in December 2019 but never played a down for them.

"The organization was made aware of Travis Rudolph’s arrest this morning and he has subsequently been released," Cameron announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

WTXL first reported this story.