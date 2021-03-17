Former NBA star Shawn Bradley paralyzed after being struck by car

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Former NBA basketball player Shawn Bradley has been left paralyzed after being hit by a car while riding his bike in January.

One of Bradley's former NBA teams, the Dallas Mavericks, released information on his condition Wednesday.

Bradley was riding about a block away from his St. George, Utah home when he was hit by the vehicle.

Following neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks in the hospital undergoing rehabilitation. Officials say Bradly suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed.

Following a breakout career at BYU, Bradly was selected with the second pick overall in the 1993 NBA Draft before playing the majority of his career with the Mavericks.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit," said Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. "We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

In the statement, Bradley thanked family, friends and fans for the "outpouring of well wishes and prayers."

They say Shawn will use this accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.

