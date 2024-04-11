Former Medina standout makes debut at Augusta National Women's Amateur

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The list of accomplishments continues to grow for former Medina golf standout Melanie Green.

Melanie has continued to shine at the University of South Florida, where she ranks 36th nationally.

The senior debuted at the fifth Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament.

"Being under those lights and just being on that stage was really cool," said Green. I'll definitely take that experience to the next level when I try to play professionally."

Melanie says her next goal is to qualify for the U.S. Open.