Former Fordham softball player, joins Damar Hamlin in CPR training

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Damar Hamlin back on his feet, and on the field is the second chance at life the world has witnessed.

For 23-year-old Sarah Taffet, it brought her back to a moment in time that would change her life forever.

"I remember my athletic trainer, who saved my life, said Sarah; your heart stopped. We had to resuscitate you."

For the former Fordham Univerisity softball player at the time, it was just another routine run down the first baseline. After being tagged in the chest, she instantly felt something going wrong with her body.

"I started running off the field and just collapsed at home plate."

It was the quick act of her athletic staff and parents in the stand who performed CPR and utilized an AED machine that kept Sarah alive after her heart stopped for two and half minutes.

She later found out that what happened to her was unavoidable.

"They Actually found I had a congenital heart defect."

After four months of undergoing heart surgery, Sarah returned to the softball field and finished her final season.

Fast forward three years later, she's found her calling.

"One thing that has become a passion of mine is raising awareness for sudden cardiac arrest."

Monday night, she gets to educate more people on the importance of AEDs alongside Damar himself.