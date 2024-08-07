Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Former Depew baseball coach dies after 3-year battle with ALS

Dennis Crawley led Depew to its first state title in 2023
Dennis Crawley, former Depew High School Varsity Baseball Coach, has died in his 50s after a long battle with ALS.
Posted
and last updated

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dennis Crawley, the former Depew High School Varsity Baseball Coach who led his team to its first-ever state title, has died after a battle with ALS.

Crawley was diagnosed in 2021 but continued coaching to lead Depew baseball to the district's first-ever state title, in any sport, in June 2023.

Crawley's ALS diagnosis made him the 27th member of his family to battle the disease.

"I always knew in the back of my head I was going to get it," Crawley told 7 News in 2023. "Because so many people in my family have gotten it."

How baseball and family have given Depew's Dennis Crawley something ALS can't take away.

How baseball and family have given Depew's Dennis Crawley something ALS can't take away

An experimental drug, Tofersen, allowed him to live longer than many of those family members. But Crawley told 7 News he had baseball to thank for giving him a lifetime of memories that no disease could ever take from him.

"When I'm on the diamond, I don't think about my ALS," he told 7 News in 2023. "I'm just thinking about baseball and the kids. That's my favorite place to be."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!