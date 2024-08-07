Former Depew baseball coach dies after 3-year battle with ALS

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dennis Crawley, the former Depew High School Varsity Baseball Coach who led his team to its first-ever state title, has died after a battle with ALS.

Crawley was diagnosed in 2021 but continued coaching to lead Depew baseball to the district's first-ever state title, in any sport, in June 2023.

Crawley's ALS diagnosis made him the 27th member of his family to battle the disease.

"I always knew in the back of my head I was going to get it," Crawley told 7 News in 2023. "Because so many people in my family have gotten it."

An experimental drug, Tofersen, allowed him to live longer than many of those family members. But Crawley told 7 News he had baseball to thank for giving him a lifetime of memories that no disease could ever take from him.

"When I'm on the diamond, I don't think about my ALS," he told 7 News in 2023. "I'm just thinking about baseball and the kids. That's my favorite place to be."