Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Tom Barrasso and forward Pierre Turgeon elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Tom Barrasso and forward Pierre Turgeon were announced as members of the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.

Barrasso was drafted by the Sabres in the first round, fifth overall, in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft. He played 19 seasons in the NHL, six of those were with the Sabres. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and St. Louis Blues. He won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.

During his 19 NHL seasons, he played in 777 games and tallied a record of 369-277-86 with a .892 save percentage and 3.24 goals against average. Barrasso went right from high school to starting goaltender for the Sabres and in his rookie season he won the Calder Memorial Trophy and the Vezina Trophy, the awards for the league's top rookie and top goaltender. In his six seasons with the Sabres, Barrasso played in 266 games and tallied a record of 124-102-28 with a .884 save percentage and 3.29 goals against average.

Turgeon was drafted by the Sabres with the first overall pick in the 1987 NHL Entry Draft. He played 19 seasons in the NHL, five of those were with the Sabres. He also played for the St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche.

During his 19 NHL seasons, he played in 1,294 games and tallied 515 goals and 812 points for 1,327 points. In his five seasons with the Sabres, Turgeon played in 322 games and tallied 122 goals and 201 assists for 323 points. He was a four-time all-star and won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 1992-93.

The other members of the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class include Ken Hitchcock, Pierre Lacroix, Henrik Lundqvist, Caroline Ouellette, and Mike Vernon.