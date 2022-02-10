Former Broncos player sentenced to 16 years for 2019 Colorado shooting

A former NFL lineman was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Thursday for shooting a Colorado woman in 2019, according to the Denver Post and USA Today.

Justin Bannan was found guilty last September of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of assault.

On Oct. 16, 2019, the former Denver Broncos player told police after he'd been arrested that he thought the Russian mafia was after him when he hid in an acupuncturist's treatment room at Black Lab Sports and shot her when she opened the door, KMGH reported.

The news outlet reported that the woman told police that she had no prior relationship with Bannan before he shot her.

Bannan was initially to be sentenced on Nov. 5, but the sentencing hearing was delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 issues, the news outlets reported

According to the news outlets, the victim, Ashley Marie, has filed a civil lawsuit against Bannan, but it was paused until the criminal trial had concluded.