'Forever the Greatest': St. Francis High School student launches his own clothing line

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kion Ulanga has always been fond of art and the creativity that comes with it. The St. Francis High School senior used his love for being creative and turned it into a business.

"It started off as something I was doing solely by myself, but there are some things in life you can't do alone," said Ulanga.

In February, the soon-to-be grad was designing hats that would quickly become an entire clothing line.

"We range from extra small sizes to XXXL. We just moved to XXXL because many linemen here want to wear it, too," said Ulanga.

Ulanga, who is also on the football team, said it's important that he cares for his teammates and all the Red Raiders on campus who have helped shape his dream.

"With me branching it out to other kids around the school and seeing their thoughts on what I need to come back and work on," said Ulanga.

He plans to attend Edinboro University, where he will study business and play football.

"It's always good to have a backup plan or a plan B if sports doesn't work," said Ulanga.