ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — No better way to start your debut than with a win!

The FC Buffalo Women defeated the Rochester Lancers 2-1 in their inaugural game on Sunday.

All three goals were scored in the second half, with Buffalo beginning the scoring with a goal from Danielle Vis in the 59th minute.

Rochester tied up the game in the 77th minute, and then Buffalo took the lead with a goal in the 83rd minute from Kelsey Araujo.

Buffalo takes on Albany Rush on May 22 for their next game.