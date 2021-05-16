Watch
FC Buffalo Women to play inaugural U.S. Women's Soccer match Sunday

Posted at 9:12 AM, May 16, 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to cheer on a Buffalo sports team, you'll have the chance to watch them this Sunday.

FC Buffalo Women will play their inaugural U.S. Women's Soccer match on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the Rochester Lancers.

The roster includes several former local college players from places like the UB, St. Bonaventure, Canisius, Niagara, and Buffalo State.

Their first home game is June 6 against the Albany Rush at Robert Rich Sr. All-High Stadium on Main Street in Buffalo.

You can watch Sunday's game by clicking here.

