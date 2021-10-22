Watch
Family says Longhorns player died of accidental overdose

Michael Thomas/AP
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J. Foster, right, tackle Kayvontay Dixon (16) during the first half of the Orange and White spring scrimmage college football game in Austin, Texas. Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus Thursday, May 6, Austin police said. Ehlinger's family says he died of an accidental drug overdose. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Oct 22, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger says he died of an accidental drug overdose.

Jake Ehlinger is the younger brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts last June.

Jake Ehlinger was found dead on May 6.

A family statement issued Thursday they believe he ingested a dose of Xanax laced with toxic substances that included fentanyl.

According to the Associated Press, the 20-year-old had not played for the Longhorns the last two seasons.

This is the second tragedy to strike the family.

Jake and Sam's father, Ross, died in 2013 of an apparent heart attack while competing in a triathlon in San Francisco at the age of 46.

