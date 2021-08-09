Face coverings required for indoor settings at Sahlen Field regardless of vaccination status

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced Monday, in consultation with Erie County, masks/face coverings will be required regardless of vaccination status when visiting indoor settings at Sahlen Field.

The team says mask/face coverings will be required when not consuming food or beverages for the following indoor settings:

All gift shops

Club level suites

Restrooms

Consumer’s Pub at the Park

The Bisons are also strongly suggesting fans wear a mask/face covering in all concourses and outdoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

"The safety of our guests, the players on the field and the ballpark staff is and always will be the Buffalo Bisons top priority. These policies will start with the team’s 2021 Home Opener, Tuesday, August 10 against the Rochester Red Wings (7:05 p.m.)," a release says.

All Bisons associates and game day staff will be required to wear a mask/face covering while working at the ballpark.