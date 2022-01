BEIJING (WKBW) — Western New York will be represented at the 2022 Winter Olympics!

East Aurora's Kaitlin Hawayek ice one of six people named to the USA Ice Dance team.

Hawayek, 25, was born in Buffalo and raised in East Aurora.

Her teammate, 28-year-old Jean-Luc Baker was born in England and raised in Washington State.

Hawayek and Baker have been skating partners for over nine years.