East Amherst's Ben Reichert wins 2021 Porter Cup

The best young golfers from around the world regularly descend upon Niagara Falls for the Porter Cup. But this year's champion didn't have to travel very far.
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jul 24, 2021
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The best young golfers from around the world regularly descend upon Niagara Falls for the Porter Cup. But this year's champion didn't have to travel very far.

East Amherst's Ben Reichert won the 2021 Men's Porter Cup championship after shooting 11 under in his sixth appearance at Niagara Falls Country Club.

"This tournament's just meant so much to me ever since I was a little kid," Reichert said. "I mean, I could barely walk when I was coming to watch this. So I just thought it would be cool if I could play in it one day."

Reichert played his college golf at Ole Miss and UAB. Before leaving the podium, he announced his future plans for golf, as well.

"I'm planning to turn pro at the end of this year," Reichert said. "So to close it out like this is about as good as it gets."

