Dyaisha Fair leaving UB for Syracuse

Wade Payne/AP
Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair (2) dribbles the ball upcourt during a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Tennessee, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Apr 26, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Dyaisha Fair has made her decision and is joining former UB Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack at Syracuse.

Fair, who spent three seasons with the Bulls, announced last month she was entering the transfer portal. While with UB, Fair led the team in scoring and became one of the highest scoring players in the country.

This past season, Fair averaged 23.4 points per game, the fourth most in the nation.

The Rochester native was named a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon award, given out to the top Mid-Major Player of the Year.

