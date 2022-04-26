Dyaisha Fair leaving UB for Syracuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Dyaisha Fair has made her decision and is joining former UB Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack at Syracuse.

Fair, who spent three seasons with the Bulls, announced last month she was entering the transfer portal. While with UB, Fair led the team in scoring and became one of the highest scoring players in the country.

This past season, Fair averaged 23.4 points per game, the fourth most in the nation.

The Rochester native was named a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon award, given out to the top Mid-Major Player of the Year.