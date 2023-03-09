Depew and Hamburg punch their ticket to Regional

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Depew was on a quest to make program history and was able to do that with a dominating 72-54, win over Southwestern.

The Wildcats led by five at halftime and went on a 13-0 in the second half that made the difference.

Depew will take the court Saturday against Waterloo at 5 p.m in the Far West Regional.

The finale was former defending champions Williamsville South against Hamburg. This match-up remained close until the 4th quarter when the Bulldogs' offense couldn't be matched.

Hamburg served Williamsville South their first loss in 20 games with the 58-41 victory. Next up for Hamburg will be Canandaigua Academy on Saturday.

