Demone Harris brings BAMFAM Camp to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Between his time in green and gold for Bishop Timon and his time at the University at Buffalo, Western New York has always been Demone Harris's home.

"It's great to be back in Buffalo. great to be back seeing my family and friends, and it's good to just give back," Harris said. "It's good to just be able to give them something to have fun with."

But the fun came with hard work, too. Harris's camp, which was organized by the BAMFAM Foundation, was tailored to kids from the 3rd grade all the way up to the 12th grade.

"With the older kids, I just try to coach them more up on the technique," Harris said. "Because now they're at the high school level, if they're not already in high school."

"It was amazing. I got to learn some new things like footwork, technique, and everything," 7th grader Darion Barclay said. "He gave me an opportunity to keep going forward and do better in life."

The Kansas City Chiefs' edge rusher hopes to make his skills camp and showcase an annual event. This year's camp at Nardin Academy Athletic Center was the inaugural installment.