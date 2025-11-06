Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cowboys Marshawn Kneeland dies days after first NFL touchdown

The 24-year-old's cause of death was not released.
APTOPIX Cardinals Cowboys Football
Richard Rodriguez/AP
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94), Malik Davis (43) and Damone Clark, right, celebrate after Kneeland recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.
APTOPIX Cardinals Cowboys Football
Posted

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died Thursday morning at age 24, the team said in a statement to multiple news outlets.

Kneeland was in his second season in the NFL after being drafted by the Cowboys in 2024 out of Western Michigan University. The club did not release a cause of death.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team said in its statement. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

In his second season, Kneeland had become a more prominent member of the Cowboys’ defensive line. He recorded six solo tackles and six assisted tackles in seven games.

Kneeland scored his first NFL touchdown Monday in the Cowboys’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.

The NFL released a statement following his death.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, Catalina, his family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources," the league said.

The Cowboys have a bye week before playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 17.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app