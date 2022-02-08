Commanders' Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from the death of his girlfriend following a car crash in December.

NBC Sports reported that Olivia Peters died after Everett's vehicle hit several trees and rolled over.

The 29-year-old allegedly drove twice the posted 45 mph speed before crashing in Aldie, Virginia, NBC News reported.

The news outlet reported that Peters was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to ESPN, the crash occurred two days before Christmas.

Everett spent four days in the hospital after the crash, ESPN reported.

Everett turned himself in on Tuesday and was released on a $10,000 bond, the sports outlets reported.

The Washington Commanders told NBC News that they know about the charge and will monitor the situation.