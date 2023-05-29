Colorado forces Bandits to a Game 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits entered Colorado ahead (1-0) in the best-of-three-game series on Monday.

The afternoon in Denver started with the Bandits scoring back-to-back goals, taking a quick 3-0 lead. The first-quarter run was the only spark Buffalo could get going, and Colorado took full advantage.

The Mammoths were able to tie the game up at three a piece with 1:25 left to go in the first quarter and remained in front the rest of the way.

The Bandits fall 16-10, and we'll have one final chance to bring home the trophy Saturday in Game 3 at the KeyBank Center.

