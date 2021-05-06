WNY native Matt Myers leaving UB football program, enters transfer portal

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — After serving as backup for the 2020 football season, WNY native and UB quarterback Matt Myers has entered the transfer portal.

Myers, a former West Seneca West QB and Connolly Cup winner, started the first five games of the 2019 season before suffering a season-ending injury. In those five games he completed 49-of-105 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 94 yards and two additional scores. He lost the starting job before the 2020 season to Kyle Vantrease, who stepped in for the injured Myers in 2019. He appeared in three games, completing two pass attempts for 11 yards. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Myers becomes the 6th player to leave the program following the departure of head coach Lance Leipold.