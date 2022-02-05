Welch scores 1,000th career point in Bonnies' 71-61 loss to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WKBW) — St. Bonaventure men's basketball couldn't find a rhythm on offense against Richmond on Friday night. The Bonnies fell short 71-61 as they shot 47% from the field.

Buffalo native and Cheektowaga graduate Dominick Welch joined St. Bonaventure's 1,000 point club. He scored in double figures for the fourth game in a row, and for the tenth time this season.

Friday's loss dropped the Bonnies to 4-4 in conference play. They're back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Fordham Rams.