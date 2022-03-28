UB's Ronaldo Segu entering name in 2022 NBA Draft, other players expected to do the same

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a four-year career with the UB Bulls, Ronaldo Segu is moving on. The senior point guard announced on his Instagram that he will be forgoing his extra year of eligibility and will be entering his name in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Segu became a consistent starter as a junior. Last season with the Bulls, he averaged 14.9 points and 5.`1 assists per game.

While Segu is the first player to confirm a move to the next level, other players are expected to do the same. Jon Chepkevich of Stats Perform says Jeenathan Williams would also be forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter his name into the Draft. Williams posted a goodbye to Buffalo last week.

Williams entered his name as an undergrad last year before ultimately returning to the Bulls program.

Josh Mballa, another player who has made an impact over the last few years, is also expected to test the NBA waters.