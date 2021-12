AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB football team is losing one of their most experienced running backs as Kevin Marks is forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Marks, a senior with another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, played in nine games this past season. He finished with 108 carries for 414 yards and five touchdowns.

He finishes his career with a top-five program ranking in rushing touchdowns and career rushing yards.