UB's Josh Mballa named finalist for Lefty Driesell Award

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — UB forward Josh Mballa has come up big for the Bulls since he joined the team, and he's being rewarded. Mballa has been named one of 30 finalists for the Lefty Driesell Award, given annually to the top defensive player in college basketball.

Mballa was recently named the MAC defensive player of the year after leading the conference in rebounding. As for team stats he's second in scoring [15.1 ppg] and free throw percentage [72.5%], and has six double-doubles on the year.

The recipient of the Lefty Driesell Award will be announced on April 1st.