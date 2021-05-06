UB's Josh Mballa declares for 2021 NBA Draft

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — After a high-performing junior season, UB forward Josh Mballa has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday.

While Mballa has made his intention to enter the Draft, he will maintain his college eligibility as long as he withdraws his name no later than 10 days after the NBA combine.

Last season with the Bulls, Mballa averaged 15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. He was named the 2021 MAC defensive player of the year after setting a conference record for rebounds in a MAC Tournament and tied the single-game record in the team's win against Akron when he finished with 20 rebounds.

