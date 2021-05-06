Watch
UB's Josh Mballa declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Tony Dejak/AP
Ohio's Ben Vander Plas (5) drives to the basket against Buffalo's Josh Mballa (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Josh Mballa, Ben Vander Plas
Posted at 4:07 PM, May 06, 2021
AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — After a high-performing junior season, UB forward Josh Mballa has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. He made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday.

While Mballa has made his intention to enter the Draft, he will maintain his college eligibility as long as he withdraws his name no later than 10 days after the NBA combine.

Last season with the Bulls, Mballa averaged 15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. He was named the 2021 MAC defensive player of the year after setting a conference record for rebounds in a MAC Tournament and tied the single-game record in the team's win against Akron when he finished with 20 rebounds.

