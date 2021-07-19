UB's James Patterson named to Bednarik preseason watch list

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — UB senior linebacker James Patterson is trying to make a name for himself on defense and after a successful first three seasons with the team, he's been named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award which honors the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Patterson led the Bulls in tackles during the shortened 2020 season and in his first three seasons with the team, has 181 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss. He's been a captain since his sophomore year.

The Bulls open the season on September 2nd.