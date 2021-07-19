Watch
SportsCollege

Actions

UB's James Patterson named to Bednarik preseason watch list

items.[0].image.alt
Barry Reeger/AP
Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) goes airborne to elude Buffalo linebacker James Patterson (20) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Buffalo in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Buffalo Penn St Football
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 18:42:25-04

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — UB senior linebacker James Patterson is trying to make a name for himself on defense and after a successful first three seasons with the team, he's been named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award which honors the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Patterson led the Bulls in tackles during the shortened 2020 season and in his first three seasons with the team, has 181 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss. He's been a captain since his sophomore year.

The Bulls open the season on September 2nd.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong