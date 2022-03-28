UB's Dyaisha Fair to enter transfer portal, will explore other options

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the top scorers in the nation this past season is saying goodbye to Buffalo.

Junior Dyaisha Fair, who has been a starter for the Bulls since her freshman year, announced on Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal to pursue other opportunities.

Thank you Buffalo 👋🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/iAy8gGDrlf — Dyaisha Fair (@DyaishaFair) March 28, 2022

Fair has had a remarkable career with the Bulls program, starting all but four games over a span of three seasons. This past season, she averaged 23.4 points per game and is currently ranked 4th in the nation in scoring. She's been named MAC player of the week countless times and has appeared on numerous award watch lists. She was most recently named a finalist for the Becky Hammon Award.

The departure of Fair comes two days after former UB head coach Felisha Legette-Jack took the head coaching vacancy at Syracuse. She was introduced as the program's new head coach on Monday.