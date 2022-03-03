UB women secure no. 2 seed in MAC Tourney with 86-60 win over Akron

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB women's basketball team will be the no. 2 seed in the upcoming Mid-American Conference Tournament following a 86-60 win over Akron on Wednesday night. It was the Bulls' final road game of the regular season.

The Bulls, who trailed early on, took their first lead of the game with 4:08 left in the 1st quarter and never looked back. A five-point halftime lead extended to 14 after three quarters and from there, the Bulls continued to cruise.

Dyaisha Fair led four UB players in double figures with 25 points and added six assists. Buffalo native Summer Hemphill added 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

The Bulls will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at home when they host Bowling Green.