Watch
SportsCollege

Actions

UB women secure no. 2 seed in MAC Tourney with 86-60 win over Akron

Felisha Legette-Jack UB
David Dermer/AP
Buffalo head coach Felisha Legette-Jack coaches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Mid-American Conference women's tournament against Ohio, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Cleveland. Buffalo won 77-61. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Felisha Legette-Jack UB
Posted at 9:04 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 21:04:19-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB women's basketball team will be the no. 2 seed in the upcoming Mid-American Conference Tournament following a 86-60 win over Akron on Wednesday night. It was the Bulls' final road game of the regular season.

The Bulls, who trailed early on, took their first lead of the game with 4:08 left in the 1st quarter and never looked back. A five-point halftime lead extended to 14 after three quarters and from there, the Bulls continued to cruise.

Dyaisha Fair led four UB players in double figures with 25 points and added six assists. Buffalo native Summer Hemphill added 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

The Bulls will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at home when they host Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!