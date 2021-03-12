UB Women fall short to Bowling Green 80-67 in MAC semifinals

CLEVELAND (WKBW) — The UB women's basketball team's run in Cleveland came to an end on Friday morning. Top-seeded Bowling Green knocked the Bulls out of contention by handing them an 80-67 loss.

Bowling Green stayed in the driver's seat for most of the contest; the Falcons were led by a double-double from starting guard Elissa Brett. She had 20 points and 13 rebounds.

UB, on the other hand, struggled offensively. Despite out-rebounding the Falcons, no one reached double figures in scoring for the Bulls until the fourth quarter.

The Bulls fall to 15-9 on the year with the loss. If any more games are in store for UB, they'll find out on Selection Monday on March 15th.