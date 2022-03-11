UB women dominate Akron 82-43 to advance to MAC Championship game

CLEVELAND, OH (WKBW) — The UB women's basketball team will play for a MAC Championship. The Bulls, the no. 2 seed in the MAC Tournament, dominated no. 3 Akron 82-43 in Friday's semifinal round. The Bulls are now one win away from punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulls, down 4-0 early, quickly caught fire and never trailed past the 5:20 mark of the 1st quarter. The team was hot all day, shooting 50% from the field and dominated in every stat category. Dyaisha Fair has 28 points in the win while Georgia Woolley added 20. Summer Hemphill spent all game limiting the Zips 2nd chances, finishing with 12 rebounds. With her 7th rebound of the game, she became the school's all-time leading rebounder.

Next up for the Bulls is their third meeting with Ball State this season after the 5th seed Cardinals upset top seed Toledo. The Bulls and Cardinals split a pair of regular season games in which both were decided by just a few points. Saturday's Championship game is set to tip off at 11 a.m.