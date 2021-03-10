UB women advance to MAC semifinals with 73-66 win over Kent State

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The UB women's basketball team is one step closer to a MAC Tournament Championship. The Bulls, the no. 4 seed in the MAC Tourney, topped no. 5 Kent State 73-66 in Wednesday's quarterfinal game. With the win, the Bulls advance to the semifinal round.

The Bulls jumped out to a hot start, leading 21-10 after the 1st quarter and maintained that double-digit lead throughout the majority of the 2nd quarter, leading 36-24 at the half. The Golden Flashes were able to eventually climb their way back into things, and at one point made it a three-point game, but the Bulls were able to hold onto the win.

Dyaisha Fair had a great outing for the Bulls, shooting 50% from the floor and led the team with 30 points. Cheyenne McEvans added 14 points in the win while Adebola Adeyeye and Summer Hemphill both had eight rebounds.

UB will be back in action on Friday, March 12th when they play no. 1 Bowling Green at 10am.