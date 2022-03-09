UB women advance to MAC semifinals with 63-49 win over Western Michigan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The UB women's basketball team is moving on in the MAC Tournament.

The Bulls, the no. 2 seed, topped no. 7 Western Michigan 63-49 on Wednesday evening. With the win, the Bulls will play in the MAC semifinals this Friday.

UB got off to a slow start, trailing the Broncos 8-2 less than four minutes into the game. The Bulls slowly climbed their way back and took a two-point lead after the 1st quarter, outscoring the Broncos 12-4 in the quarter's final six minutes.

The Bulls continued to add onto their lead in the 2nd quarter while also playing stellar defense, allowing the Broncos to score just six points in the ten-minute frame, taking a 33-18 lead at the half.

The 3rd quarter was no different as the Bulls took their largest lead of the game [23] and maintained that 20+ point lead for the rest of the quarter. The Bulls allowed the Broncos to get within 15 points in the 4th quarter, but never let that lead slip away.

Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls with a game-high 19 points while Jazmine Young and Dominique Camp each added 10. The Bulls scored 42 of their 63 points in the paint.

Next up for the Bulls is the semifinal round on Friday where they'll play either Bowling Green or Akron.